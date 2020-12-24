Chippa backtrack on Luc Eymael appointment

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Chippa United said that it appointed him based on his coaching track record but has now considered the public backlash which has caused it reputational damage.

JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United has announced its withdrawal of the appointment of Luc Eymael as head coach.

The club backtracked on the move a day after announcing he had been chosen for the post, which sparked a widespread backlash.

Eymael has been criticised for remarks he made to fans of a team he coached in Tanzania earlier this year, where he called them illiterate and referred to them as monkeys.

Eymael was called up to coach the team after the club fired Lehlohonolo Seema in what's been described as an unending saga of hiring and firing of coaches at the Port Elizabeth-based club.

