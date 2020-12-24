Calls to review COVID regulations after SA recorded 14,046 new cases

Over the last 24 hours, South Africa reported a staggering 26% increase in confirmed cases; that equates to more than 14,000 new cases.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Shocking numbers of new COVID-19 infections are prompting the health department to call for a review of lockdown regulations.

Over the last 24 hours, South Africa reported a staggering 26% increase in confirmed cases; that equates to more than 14,000 new cases.

South Africa’s death toll also continues to rise with 411 new fatalities recorded.

The Department of Health is extremely concerned about the latest figures.

The new variant identified last week seems to be confirming initial assumptions that it spreads way more rapidly.

Government said South Africa would surpass the first peak of the first wave in the coming days and the second national peak is still a way off.

All provinces except the Eastern Cape have reported increases in COVID-19 cases with KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng accounting for 81% of the recent infections.

The department said it was working to identify hotspots in these provinces and make recommendations based on these findings.

Citizens are once again being urged to take every extreme caution as they celebrate the festive season and are always urged to adhere to the regulations.

At the same time, healthcare workers are bearing the brunt of the second wave.

And the South African Medical Association (SAMA) is warning access to adequate medical attention and supplies is becoming increasingly difficult.

An investigation by the Public Protector into 17 public health facilities recently revealed a shortage of personal protection equipment.

SAMA Chairperson Angelique Coetzee said it was making frontline workers' lives incredibly difficult.

“If you’re a doctor and you don’ have the correct or enough PPE to wear, and you have to choose between two patients lying in front of you, both of them needing oxygen. One a young person with their whole life ahead of them the other one an elderly who’s probably looking after their family. How do you make a choice?”

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 December.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/G8RLi1iKKX Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 23, 2020

Health sector employees are also speaking out about the sheer exhaustion of working flat out for months and now having to face a second wave, which is way worse than the first.

It's particularly bad in the Western Cape; the province with the highest number of active cases where the second peak is only expected to hit in the first week of January.

“We’re always at work, whether we here or not. You know at the end of the year you’re so used to winding down and you’re able to relax - none of us were able to do that. It's stressful on ourselves, our bodies, and our families,” said Dr Tatum Aronson at the Freesia ward in Mitchells Plain - she is one of many doctors working at facilities in Cape Town that are overrun.

Aronson worked all the way through the first wave... tackling the first peak at the CTICC field hospital before being redeployed to this facility in August.

After working for several months straight, the long hours are starting to take their toll.

“Patients seem to be more ill this time round, and this is extremely worrying. It's very disheartening and scary to see young people struggling to breathe, it really brings the reality home of what the disease is doing to our community.”

The ward where she now works was converted to support the Mitchells Plain District Hospital that's now running at 115% capacity.

This hospital's emergency centre sees an intake of 150 patients a day, 80% of those are COVID related.

Another COVID facility on the premises is expected to go online next week. It's hoped the 200-bed facility can carry some of the burden.

Today we report, with concern, a cumulative total of 954 258 cases of #COVID19, with 14 046 new

cases identified since the last report at a positivity rate of 26%. pic.twitter.com/uVCn0YfEeO Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.