A golden ending for Golden Arrow bus 'hero'

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus commuter who stepped up in a moment of crisis to get behind the wheel of the bus he was on after an armed robbery on the bus last week has been given an amazing opportunity by the company.

Ashley Europa has been hailed as a hero after he got himself and fellow passengers to safety and now Golden Arrow is offering him a possible career move to show gratitude.

But Europa isn't qualified to drive a heavy motor vehicle, in fact, he doesn't have even have a driver's licence.

The Golden Arrow Bus Company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said they were going to help Europa by teaching him how to drive a bus.

“We’ve got a training centre where we teach people who drive a bus, get them their learners licence and their heavy vehicle driver’s licence.”

Dyke-Beyer said they hoped one day Europa could become a legal bus driver.

“We’re going to assist him with that and hopefully that opens up a lot of opportunities for him to become a bus, truck or other heavy vehicle driver and maybe one day he will drive for the company.”

The bus company has had another difficult year, having lost 13 busses to acts of vandalism, costing the business millions of rand.

