WC residents urged to be cautious around elderly as COVID-19 infections spike

MEC Sharna Fernandez has reiterated calls for people to be extra cautious when interacting with senior citizens.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department said that 1,792 old age home residents had recovered from COVID-19.

Provincial authorities, however, said that new coronavirus infections among these residents had more than doubled over the past week.

"The number of active cases more than doubled to 78 infections, up from 32 last week, which is deeply worrying and is a cause of concern."

Fernandez says most infections were registered at facilities in areas including Panorama, Bellville and Durbanville.

"I urge all old age homes to be vigilant in implementing the COVID-19 management protocols developed by the provincial department of health and social development."

Cases recorded in Eden, Karoo facilities in George, Oudtshoorn, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay are also high.

"It is up to each of us to act responsibly so that we can protect not only ourselves and our seniors but others too."

