Niger ruling party wins local polls

NIAMEY, Niger - Niger's ruling party won a convincing victory in local elections held on December 13, provisional results showed Tuesday, days before a presidential election.

The ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) won almost 1,800 council seats from just over 4,200 available, according to the national electoral commission CENI.

PNDS presidential candidate Mohamed Bazoum is the runaway frontrunner for the December 27 ballot.

Many parts of the Sahel country's west and southeast have suffered repeated jihadists attacks since 2015, preventing people from registering to vote, CENI has said.

The December 13 elections were marred by an attack on a village -- later claimed by the Boko Haram jihadist group -- that left 27 people dead.

