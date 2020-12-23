Masiphumelele residents forecasted to receive houses in April

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has proposed a new housing plan that could ensure residents have proper housing.

CAPE TOWN - Masiphumelele fire victims could potentially have their new homes as early as April next year.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday has proposed a new housing plan that could ensure residents have proper housing.

She was back in the Cape Town informal settlement to give feedback after at least 5,000 people were left destitute when a fire ravaged a part of the area last week.

Two thousand eight hundred houses that are 36 square meters in size, costing R64,000 each will be ready for occupation in the coming months.

"You've suffered for many years because of the inclement weather in this place. We can no longer look away while you live in shacks,” Sisulu told Masiphumelele residents.

She said her department had made available R200 million for the project while oother governmental entities have pledged and additional R150 million.

Sisulu said a long-term solution was needed for the fire-prone community.

“We have spent more money putting up these temporary shelters and having them burnt down than we are going to spend putting up proper houses.”

The minister has promised to support organisations such as Living Hope and Gift of the Givers to ensure residents continue receiving humanitarian aid.

The Department of Social Development will also provide shelters and other services to those affected by the fire.

The immediate shelter options pic.twitter.com/3Trb6EVYoc EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 22, 2020

#Masiphumelelefire He says fire hydrants will be erected in the streets. LP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 22, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.