Lesufi hopeful late grade 1,8 applicants will be placed in time

On Tuesday, the department opened late online registrations for parents who haven’t applied.

JOHNNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Wednesday morning said it was hopeful it would be able to place about 10,000 pupils at schools by the start of the 2021 academic year.

The department has so far placed 95% of grades 1 and 8 pupils through its online application system.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was happy with the progress his department had made regarding school placements this year.

“Ten thousand is much better, considering the academic year will start a bit later unlike when we start around mid-January.”

