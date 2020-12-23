Large gatherings are COVID-19 super-spreaders and must be avoided - Gauteng govt

This comes as videos continue to surface on social media of people gathered in large crowds and flouting COVID-19 protocols.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has reiterated that large gatherings and parties are super-spreaders of COVID-19 and must be avoided.

South Africa is currently in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, with cases continuing to rise rapidly compounded by the new COVID-19 variant.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said that the province was showing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Videos have been circulating on social media platforms showing young people partying in large numbers with little or no adherence to protocols for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19. The acting premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has strongly condemned such irresponsible behaviour, which undoubtedly increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 and must be avoided."

