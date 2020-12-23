Health Dept calls on unemployed nurses as COVID-19 strains resources

The country is currently battling a second wave of infections, which has seen a major spike in people requiring hospital care as well as an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department is calling on more nurses to come forward as hospitals and health workers continue to take strain due to rising COVID-19 hospitalisations.

The province announced on Tuesday that its hospitals were under severe strain.

The department's communication's officer, Shimoney Regter: "The Western Cape Department of Health is calling on all nurses who are unemployed to apply for short-term contract appointments to assist us. Please apply on the coronavirus website: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za."

The country is currently battling a second wave of infections, which has seen a major spike in people requiring hospital care as well as an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

Nationally, more than 25,200 people have succumbed to COVID-19-related illnesses.

