Health Dept calls on unemployed nurses as COVID-19 strains resources

The country is currently battling a second wave of infections, which has seen a major spike in people requiring hospital care as well as an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department is calling on more nurses to come forward as hospitals and health workers continue to take strain due to rising COVID-19 hospitalisations.

The province announced on Tuesday that its hospitals were under severe strain.

The department's communication's officer, Shimoney Regter: "The Western Cape Department of Health is calling on all nurses who are unemployed to apply for short-term contract appointments to assist us. Please apply on the coronavirus website: coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za."

The country is currently battling a second wave of infections, which has seen a major spike in people requiring hospital care as well as an increase in COVID-19 related deaths.

Nationally, more than 25,200 people have succumbed to COVID-19-related illnesses.

