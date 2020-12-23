Great Brak Business Forum won't appeal court ruling on beach closures

The forum and AfriForum had approached the court after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route would be closed from 16 December to 3 January after the areas were declared as coronavirus hot spots.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for the Great Brak Business Forum said that they would not be appealing the decision of the Pretoria High Court to have government's new regulations declared unconstitutional.

The forum and AfriForum had approached the court after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route would be closed from 16 December to 3 January after the areas were declared as coronavirus hot spots.

The groups argued that it was impossible to prove any link between the restrictions and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

But the courts have found governmement's decision to be valid.

The forum's lawyer, Daniel Eloff, said that this was not a lost cause.

"We're disappointed with the finding but we're happy that we're able to shed some light on the plight of many business owners along the Garden Route and in the Eastern Cape and we're obviously disappointed in the findings but we respect the judge's findings in this case."

