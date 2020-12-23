GotG help set up new facility to deal with Mitchells Plain COVID-19 cases

Gift of the Givers are funding oxygen points and high-flow nasal oxygen machines. Beds have already been set up and the facility should be ready to go in the next week.

CAPE TOWN - Some good news for Western Cape health officials as they battle to cope with COVID-19 hospitalisations - a new facility will soon come online to assist with the caseload.



Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers is supporting the new Mitchells Plain field hospital in Lenteguer.

In August, the organisation opened the Freesia ward, which is part of the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.

On Tuesday, health officials announced that the Mitchells Plain District Hospital was overflowing with patients, operating at 115% capacity.

Now, in order to support the hospital, a new facility is being set up close by to accommodate as many as 200 COVID-19 patients.

The organisation’s Imtiaz Sooliman: "Having everything in one complex which makes logistics easier, it makes staff functionality easier, there's safety in numbers, especially when staff are burned out and that's the part that I focused more on. What we need is to have more staff."

And just a kilometre away is the Freesia ward. It’s already busy as medical staff move between four wings assisting patients.

More than 45 patients are being treated here, with space for another 15.

CEO Evan Swart said that they were receiving high volumes of people at the hospital's trauma unit and are now stuck trying to figure out where to put patients who need hospital care.

"The wards in the hospital are being saturated very quickly. The Freesia ward assists us in the hospital move the patients from the trauma unit quicker."

The Western Cape now stands at over 35,000 COVID-19 active cases.

