EWN Weather Watch: Hot Thursday for CT, Joburg, cooler day for Durban

JOHANNESBURG - A hot day is expected for most of the country, which some scattered showers along the south coast.

GAUTENG

Another partly cloudy but hot day is forecast for the province, with Johannesburg set for a high of 29°C, Pretoria 31°C and Hammanskraal expected to see a high of 32°C.

WESTERN CAPE

After a cloudy and wet day, Cape Town is set to see the mercury soar to a high of 29°C as summer pops into the Mother City again. The rest of the province can expect similar temperatures, with the exception of George, which will see much cooler weather, with a high of 21°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Most of the province is set for a cooler day than Wednesday. Durban can expect a cloudy day with a high of 24°C. Further up the coast, Richard's Bay will see a high of 27°C and Newcastle is also set for a high of 27°C.

