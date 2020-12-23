DA disappointed by ruling upholding beach closures

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of beaches along the tourism hub remaining closed until 3 January.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was disappointed by a ruling upholding beach closures along the Garden Route, but it welcomed the amended beach operating hours from 6 am to 7 pm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the measure last week in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The same regulation applies to Eastern Cape beaches where the Kouga Municipality has also approached the courts to have this overturned.

The party's leader John Steenhuisen said they remained deeply concerned that the blanket closure of the Garden Route's beaches over the festive season would have far-reaching and devastating consequences for local economies.

“We obviously respect the judgment but understand this ruling remains a devastating blow to the thousands of small businesses along the Garden Route, which now face the risk of collapse or having to let key staff members go.”

He said the country's coronavirus response must always take into account the delicate balance between lives and livelihoods. Adding that the country can't endure any regulations, which harm the economy and cut citizens off from their means to make an honest living in a safe and secure manner.

