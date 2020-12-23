CT NGO appeals for donations to feed the vulnerable on Christmas Day

CAPE TOWN - The COVID-19 lockdown has brought about increased hardships for the most vulnerable.

Thousands of people have over the past few months relied heavily on warm meals and food parcels distributed by community organisations.

And in some parts of Cape Town, it’s going to be a bleak Christmas as one organisation that has been instrumental in providing food in communities is unable to continue to do so due to financial constraints.

Philisa Abafazi Bethu’s Lucinda Evans and more than 100 volunteers have fed people in communities like Lavender Hill and surrounding areas since March.

The programme was run in 10 sites, which saw volunteers distribute warmly cooked meals at least four days a weekl, often in areas that were not easily accessible like the Magaliesberg informal settlements in Hill View.

“We don’t have a bakkie so our volunteers would load a 100 litre pot on a trolley and pull it through the thick sand in the informal settlement.”

Evans said they also distributed thousands of food parcels thanks to the help of private donors but this came to an abrupt end in November as the funds and donations ran dry.

Evans said this was worrying as she knew many people would not have anything to eat this Christmas.

“With the second wave and this uncertainty, I’m more concerned about what people are going to eat on Christmas day

She's pleaded with the public to help them to ensure that the most vulnerable have a meal on that day.

“If someone can help us with 3,000 prepacked meals for Christmas. We don’t mind working on Christmas day.”

Evans said anyone who wanted to make a contribution could drop off goods at the Philisa Abafazi Bethu family centre in Solomon Stree in Steenberg.

