CT medical officer pleads with public to stick to COVID-19 measures

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town medical officer has made an impassioned plea for the public to stick to COVID-19 curbing measures.

Andrea Mendelsohn, a senior doctor at the Retreat Medical Office, said that staff last week saw over 100 patients daily for evaluation, most of them presenting with varying symptoms of the disease.

"There's been an exponential rise in COVID-19 in the past two to three weeks in Cape Town and other parts of South Africa. COVID-19 is both treatable and preventable but we can't treat you if everyone shows up at the same time, so we need to have the peak now, we can't have the peak in about three weeks."

The Western Cape currently has more than 34,000 active COVID19 cases.

Mendelsohn said that last Friday, they had to borrow resources to ensure that a patient received oxygen therapy.

"We had four people in huddling a corner sort of huffing away and woman, it was actually quite amazing, went off the oxygen for a while to help the last patient who came in while we were waiting for the new tank to come."

