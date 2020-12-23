Court rules in favour of EFF in Brackenfell protests case

The school governing body tried to interdict the party after red beret supporters staged anti-racism demonstrations outside the school in November.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has on Wednesday dismissed Brackenfell High School's urgent application to bar Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters from protesting outside or near the school in the future.

The school governing body tried to interdict the party after red beret supporters staged anti-racism demonstrations outside the school in November.

During their last protest, police blocked supporters from advancing closer to the school's perimeter and used tear gas, stun grenades and a water canon to disperse the crowd.

The party protested after allegations of an alleged "whites only" matric farewell event surfaced.

The Western Cape Education Department has, however, cleared the school of any wrongdoing and found no evidence that pupils were excluded from a private matric farewell event based on their race.

EFF regional secretary Banzi Dambuza said: “We are going to expect SAPS to move aside because they have no legality to stop us from marching to Brackenfell High School because we’re still dealing with racism. It is a very good day, a day that must be put in history books.”

Judge Sirajudeen Desai dismisses the Brackenfell High School application in favor of the EFF@EFFSouthAfrica @Julius_S_Malema @DlaminiMarshall pic.twitter.com/2pZoIi1WI8 EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) December 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.