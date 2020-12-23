Chippa United appoint Eymael as new coach

Chippa have managed just one win in eight games so far in the DStv Premiership.

JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United have confirmed the appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael to replace Lehlohonolo Seema with immediate effect until the end of the current season.

The appointment of Eymael is a bit controversial, as the Belgian was fired from his previous club, Young Africans SC in Tanzania, after making racist comments towards the club's supporters.

In July, following the incident, Safa vowed to oppose the appointment of Eymael at another Premier Soccer League club and it is expected that they will act following the latest developments.

