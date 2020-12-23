Child's body found in Hout Bay's Imizamo Yethu

Police spokesperson Novella Potelwa said that DNA testing would also be done to ascertain if the body was that of Anothando Mhlobo, who went missing in August.

CAPE TOWN - A child’s body has been found in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

The discomposed body was discovered in a rocky and sandy area on Tuesday afternoon by a member of the public.

Police are investigating the identity, gender and cause of death.

Police spokesperson Novella Potelwa said that DNA testing would also be done to ascertain if the body was that of Anothando Mhlobo, who went missing in August.

"An autopsy will be conducted soon and DNA testing has been undertaken to determine the identity, gender and the age of the body."

