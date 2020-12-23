Cele: Gauteng, KZN, WC & EC troublesome when it comes to crime, COVID-19

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that it remained concerning that the four provinces that contributed largely to crime were also the same provinces where COVID-19 infections were the highest.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is on Wednesday participating in operations in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape as part of the police's safer festive season operations inspection tour.

The visit forms part of efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to tighten the grip on crime during the holiday season.

During his opening address to the parade, Cele said that it remained concerning that the four provinces that contributed largely to crime were also the same provinces where COVID-19 infections were the highest.

"There are four provinces in South Africa that are troublesome when it comes to crime - Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. They are [also] troublesome when it comes to COVID-19."

Cele has also engaged with residents, encouraging them to adhere to the COVID-19 safety regulations and joined officers during a compliance inspection at liquor outlets.

