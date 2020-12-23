20°C / 22°C
Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions over new virus variant

Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks at a press conference inside 10 Downing Street on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in London on 23 December 2020. Picture: AFP
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks at a press conference inside 10 Downing Street on further restrictions to be put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in London on 23 December 2020. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

LONDON - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

"We're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa," Hancock said, adding that two cases of the "highly concerning" new virus variant had been discovered in Britain.

