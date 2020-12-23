Britain announces South Africa travel restrictions over new virus variant

Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

LONDON - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

"We're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa," Hancock said, adding that two cases of the "highly concerning" new virus variant had been discovered in Britain.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.