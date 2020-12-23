Another wave of disappointment as AfriForum loses beach ban case

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled against AfriForum and the Great Brak Business Forum in their bid to declare government’s new regulations unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - Attempts by organisations to have government’s beach restrictions overturned has been dealt yet another blow.

The High Court in Pretoria has on Wednesday ruled against AfriForum and the Great Brak Business Forum in their bid to declare government’s new regulations unconstitutional.

The groups had argued that it was impossible to prove any link between the restrictions and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

However, the court has found government’s decision to close some of the country’s beaches valid.

AfriForum said it was disappointed by the ruling.

The group’s legal representative Daniel Eloff said: Unfortunately, our application has been dismissed. At this point, we urge all South Africans to support businesses in the Garden Route and in the Sarah Baartman districts as they really do need the December income to carry them through the coming year.”

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all beaches in the Eastern Cape, as well as in the Garden Route will be closed from 16 December to 3 January. He also said all beaches in KwaZulu-Natal would be closed on 16, 25, 26 and 31 December, as well as from 1 to 3 January.