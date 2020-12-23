AfriForum: Beach closures will hit businesses in affected towns

AfriForum said that while its court bid did not succeed, it felt it was important to highlight the catastrophic effects the closure of beaches would have on businesses, many of which were banking on festive season tourism income.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has validated government’s decision to close some of the country’s beaches this festive season.

AfriForum and the Great Brak Business Forum on Wednesday morning lost their bid to overturn government’s beach restrictions.

The groups took the matter to court, arguing that the regulations would have a disastrous impact on businesses along the Garden Route.

AfriForum said that while its court bid did not succeed, it felt it was important to highlight the catastrophic effects the closure of beaches would have on businesses, many of which were banking on festive season tourism income.

The lobby group has encouraged holidaymakers to still visit their favorite holiday destinations and lighten the financial burden on businesses in coastal towns.

The group's legal representative Daniel Eloff: "It's been a tremendously difficult year financially for most people in South Africa and we really do want to motivate people to go to these places, still visit and enjoy their festive seasons."

According to government’s regulations all beaches in the Eastern Cape as well as those along the Garden Route will be closed to the public until 3 January.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the beaches will be closed on certain days, including Christmas and for New Year celebrations.

