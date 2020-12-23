9 people arrested for robbing Brackenfell liquor store

They were apprehended in neighbouring Kraaifontein on Tuesday after officers received information from their counterparts in Brackenfell shortly after the business robbery took place.

CAPE TOWN - Nine suspects accused of robbing a liquor store in Brackenfell are behind bars.

They were apprehended in neighbouring Kraaifontein on Tuesday after officers received information from their counterparts in Brackenfell shortly after the business robbery took place.

According to the police, the suspects entered the store pretending to be customers.

One of them pointed a firearm at the cashier and demanded money while his accomplices took cigarettes and alcohol.

They fled the scene in two vehicles.

Following a search, police tracked them down in Bloekombos last night and arrested them.

