2 people dead after container falls on taxi on N3

Twelve other people have been injured, four of them are critical.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people have died after a container fell off a truck and landed onto a taxi on the N3 in Durban on Wednesday.

Twelve other people have been injured, four of them are critical.

KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzi said: “Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene for serious and minor injuries, currently, the highway is closed.”