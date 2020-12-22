SIU granted order to freeze pension of ex-Lepelle Water CEO Legodi

He is being investigated for the Giyani water project that was meant to benefit 50 villages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has granted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) an order to freeze the pension benefits of former Lepelle Northern Water CEO, Phineas Legodi.

On Monday, the Public Protector released a report on the state project, saying that the tender was awarded irregularly.

The SIU said that it intended to bring a formal application to the tribunal to recover any losses suffered by the state as a result of the alleged irregular awarding of the contract.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago: "The SIU is pleased to announce that we have successfully petitioned the tribunal to grant us an order to freeze the pension of Mr Legodi, who is the former CEO of Lepelle Water. This is as a result of the previous order having lapsed on the 24th of November 2020. We have now since reinstated the matter and the order was granted to us on the 17th of December 2020."

