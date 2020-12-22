Sisulu promises 2,800 homes will be built in Masiphumelele after fire tragedy

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that she recognised the suffering that residents have had to endure over the years with multiple disastrous fires hitting the area, saying that government could no longer look the other way.

CAPE TOWN - The national Human Settlements Minister has promised Masiphumelele residents that they will build 2,800 homes in the area.

Lindiwe Sisulu returned to Masiphumele on Tuesday where she presented a housing plan to assist residents.

Last week, a massive fire swept through part of the sprawling informal settlement, razing well over 1,000 homes and leaving thousands of residents with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

So she's promised that 2,800 homes would be built over the next four months. They will be built of fire-resistant materials and will cost about R64,000 each.

Every street in the area will also get a fire hydrant.

The total project will cost R200 million.

The immediate shelter options

Sisulu said that they were using an adapted version of the plan they put in place in Knysna after a devastating fire there.

"For certainty you have. You can go to bed safe knowing that your families are safe."

The project will be executed by the City of Cape Town and Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi said that the process kicked off today.

"Contractors are coming back in January. They started putting in services. We understand that in April, we should be done."

They’re hoping to have the homes ready for habitation by April next year.

