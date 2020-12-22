Sanef mourns the passing of veteran photographer Lucky Nxumalo

Nxumalo died at his Orlando Home in Soweto on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday paid tribute to photojournalist Lucky Nxumalo.

Nxumalo died at his Orlando home in Soweto on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

“Nxumalo first picked up a camera in his teens earning money as a street photographer. His journalism career as a photographer started in the mid-80s with several freelance gigs at local magazines and newspapers,” Sanef said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Having excelled in covering various beats including entertainment, hard news, and sports, he was one of a rare breed of journalists who had the talent to connect with people from kings to hawkers with admirable ease. Nxumalo nurtured all these relationships that turned his contact book and sources from all spheres of life into the envy of many journalists. Young journalists who worked with him over the years were as a result, mentored and eased into journalism using his impeccable sources.”

The 51-year-old was working for the Daily Sun at the time of his passing.

“We have known and loved Lucky for his incredibly positive and exuberant attitude and genuine and kind spirit that touched all of us. It shone ever so brightly in his work through his lens. The journalism industry is poorer without his contribution,” said Daily Sun’s editor-in-chief Mapula Nkosi.

“He will be sorely missed by the Daily Sun family and our deepest condolences go out to his wife Tumi, his six children, and his family. Funeral details will be shared in due course,” Nkosi added.

#LuckyNxumalo My husband was his GP for years. And Lucky followed him wherever he practiced. Brian loved him and is so sad. If any colleagues have his wifes number, Id appreciate your help. Strangely, yesterday whilst tyding up around the house,I found an unmarked disc. pic.twitter.com/tU5rymiaM0 Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 21, 2020

: LUCKY NXUMALO



You made a Joke before taking this picture Thank you for always lighting up the room and bringing joy to usyou really inspired me in the way you Loved your work and ALWAYS made sure that you do an EXCELLENT Job

Rest Well Leader #RipLuckyNxumalo pic.twitter.com/7lsESAJDxz TEAM (@Robot_Boii) December 21, 2020

Deepest condolences to the family of Lucky Nxumalo. A loss to the media fratenity. RIP Lucky pic.twitter.com/PQG0ARsnd7 phumla williams (@mirriamp) December 21, 2020

Always great to be around always offered me a smile& warm greeting .Heaven gained a soldier. Media lost one of the best.#RIPLuckyNxumalo#LuckyNxumalo pic.twitter.com/vB0szLPFpz Thami Kwazi (@TKwazi) December 21, 2020

You fought till the end Rest In Peace my brother! #LuckyNxumalo pic.twitter.com/SfQP5MXWOy leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) December 21, 2020

The Daily Sun kitchen knows a lot about most of us but most importantly it was a place where we could just act crazier than normal. It was awesome knowing you #LuckyNxumalo #RIPLucky pic.twitter.com/aZvgEXNAQW DarlingDee (@Deemolefe) December 21, 2020

Sad to learn that an exceptional and acclaimed leadership and lensman Lucky Nxumalo is late. Condolences to family and friends. Lala Ngoxolo Champ. pic.twitter.com/g2pdYDyREC Vina (@alfavina) December 21, 2020

