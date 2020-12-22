20°C / 22°C
Sanef mourns the passing of veteran photographer Lucky Nxumalo

Nxumalo died at his Orlando Home in Soweto on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

Veteran photographer Lucky Nxumalo. Picture: Twitter
Veteran photographer Lucky Nxumalo. Picture: Twitter
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Tuesday paid tribute to photojournalist Lucky Nxumalo.

Nxumalo died at his Orlando home in Soweto on Sunday after a long battle with cancer.

“Nxumalo first picked up a camera in his teens earning money as a street photographer. His journalism career as a photographer started in the mid-80s with several freelance gigs at local magazines and newspapers,” Sanef said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Having excelled in covering various beats including entertainment, hard news, and sports, he was one of a rare breed of journalists who had the talent to connect with people from kings to hawkers with admirable ease. Nxumalo nurtured all these relationships that turned his contact book and sources from all spheres of life into the envy of many journalists. Young journalists who worked with him over the years were as a result, mentored and eased into journalism using his impeccable sources.”

The 51-year-old was working for the Daily Sun at the time of his passing.

“We have known and loved Lucky for his incredibly positive and exuberant attitude and genuine and kind spirit that touched all of us. It shone ever so brightly in his work through his lens. The journalism industry is poorer without his contribution,” said Daily Sun’s editor-in-chief Mapula Nkosi.

“He will be sorely missed by the Daily Sun family and our deepest condolences go out to his wife Tumi, his six children, and his family. Funeral details will be shared in due course,” Nkosi added.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

