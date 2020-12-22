SA govt pays R283m to secure COVID-19 vaccine

The deadline to pay was last week, but an administration glitch from the Vaccine Alliance meant the money could not be paid.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has finally paid the deposit that will secure COVID-19 vaccine for 10% of the population.

The alliance and the Health Department were in lengthy discussions.

“The National Department of Health and the Solidarity Fund are pleased to announce that the down payment of 19,2 million USD (amounted to R283m at the exchange rate at time of payment) has been made to GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance) to secure South Africa’s entry into the Covax facility. The payment was made in line with the fund’s previous allocation of funds and commitment to support government’s efforts to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines in South Africa,” said the Health Department and the Solidarity Fund in a joint statement.

The Solidarity Fund paid the R283 million on Tuesday to the alliance in line with the fund’s previous allocation of money aimed at helping government to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines in South Africa.

“Covax has confirmed South Africa’s entry into the facility. The down payment represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to vaccines for 10% (roughly 6 million) of the population. The country’s membership in the Covax facility ensures that South Africa receives its equitable share of the vaccine once it becomes available.”

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize hailed the milestone as “the epitome of excellence in health service delivery through multilaterism”.

“It is a privilege to oversee a process that has brought together government, international partners and business for the sole purpose of delivering quality health care to the people of South Africa. This is what we have been advocating for when we speak of multi-sectoral collaboration and it is gratifying to see this spirit being harnessed for the good of our people, Africans and the global village,” Mkhize said.

