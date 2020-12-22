RTMC notes more road deaths involving private cars this festive season

The RTMC’s Makhosini Msibi said that this festive season had so far seen more deaths of people in private vehicles than any other mode of transport.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has noted a difference in road accident trends this year.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday morning released the most recent statistics on festive season traffic.

He told journalists that 690 people had died on the country’s roads since the first of this month.

The RTMC’s Makhosini Msibi said that this festive season had so far seen more deaths of people in private vehicles than any other mode of transport.

"We have seen a difference in this year that as opposed to the minibusses, a number of accidents have happened with single motor vehicles with four or five passengers."

He said that they have had to change their policing strategy.

"We are also analysing the age of the drivers as to when they got their licences, where they got it because indications are that some of the drivers are not competent to drive."

Just minutes after the minister’s press briefing, a vehicle went up in flames on the same road.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in that incident.

