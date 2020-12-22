Outa: Myeni only has herself to blame for being declared delinquent director

Outa has reacted to Tuesday's judgment in the Pretoria High Court that dismissed Myeni's application to appeal an earlier ruling that declared her a delinquent director.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that former South African Airways (SAA) director Dudu Myeni has herself to blame for being declared unfit to hold a director position in any entity.

The court has dealt her another blow, dismissing her request to present new evidence in the case with costs.

Outa took legal action against Myeni in 2018, saying that she had collapsed the national airline.

The organisation's Wayne Duvenage said that she needed to realise that her conduct as chair of the SAA board was out of line.

"She may petition the Supreme Court but right now the charges stand. The judge also ruled in our favour that the charges will be applicable from now regardless of whether she appeals or not."

