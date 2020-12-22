Lifman, Booysen granted bail in Brian Wainstein murder case

Wainstein, who was dubbed the 'Steroid King', was murdered at his Constantia home in 2017 while he was asleep next to his partner and their child.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspected underworld figures have been granted bail in Cape Town after they were charged with the murder of alleged steroid smuggler, Brian Wainstein.

Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and William Stevens appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday and were released after having paid R100,000 bail each.

The trio face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

Their case has been remanded until February next year.

Three men have already been jailed in connection with the crime.

