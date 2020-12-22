‘It wipes out families’: Church council calls on public to fight COVID

Religious leaders have raised concerns over whether the country will have the emotional strength to fight this new variant.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches is calling on all citizens to confront the new variant of COVID-19 with war.

The council on Tuesday said it was shocked and saddened following the passing of eight nuns in the last two week in KwaZulu-Natal.

They say in the absence of a vaccine, citizens remain their own best defence against the virus.

The church council’s Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said: “We should know that we’re dealing with a killer. It wipes out families, it kills parents, siblings and this is something unprecedented. We’ve never had anything like this.”

