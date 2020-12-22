Court to hear AfriForum’s challenge over beach closures

The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum joined forces to take on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over the regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Another challenge to the government’s COVID-19 regulations is expected to be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) and AfriForum joined forces to take on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ALSO READ: Courts hear challenges to govt’s decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC

The groups want to overturn government’s decision to close all beaches in the wake of a new variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly through the country.

They said they were adversely affected by the lockdown regulations and the December season was their only hope to restore the economy in the district.

“It is unconstitutional and discriminatory to close certain beaches given the enormous economic impact that it will have on especially coastal towns that have been suffering the whole year due to the lockdown regulations.

“The December holiday is an opportunity to recover their economies to an extent and the closing of the beaches will lead to immense, irreparable damage for the businesspeople of these towns,” said Monique Taute, AfriForum’s head of campaigns in a statement.

She added: “To visit the beach is a form of recreation that takes place outdoors and people are exposed to the sun that contributes to a healthier immune system. The alternative is that people will turn to places like shopping centres and restaurants that hold a much higher risk of spreading the virus.”

READ: 216 new COVID-19 deaths & 8,789 new cases across SA

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is hopeful it would get a judgment in its bid to reopen Garden Route Beaches before it is too late.

The party lodged an urgent court application in the Western Cape High Court over the matter on Monday and judgment was reserved.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.