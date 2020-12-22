Gauteng Education Dept opens late online registration for grades 1 & 8

Parents who have not yet applied for their children for the 2021 academic year are urged to take advantage of this period.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has opened late online registration for grades 1 and 8 from Tuesday.

It, however, said that walk-in centres would only open next month for those that required assistance with applying.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona: "All those parents who applied in June and July, unfortunately, may not reapply because the system will not allow them to do so. Parents of unplaced learners may continue to choose available schools in the system and those who could not upload documents may also continue to upload the necessary documents."

