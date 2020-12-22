EWN Weather Watch: A lot of sun & a bit of cloud set for Wednesday

Your Wednesday weather watch.

JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday's weather pattern is expected to follow a similar one felt on Tuesday - hot to very hot weather across most of the country with thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

GAUTENG

Hot to very hot temperatures are forecast for the province with thundershowers expected later in the day. Johannesburg can expect a high of 28°C, Pretoria is set for 31°C and Hammanskraal a high of 32°C.

WESTERN CAPE

A hot sunny day is expected over most of the province, with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast. Cape Town will top the mercury at 25°C, Vredendal 26°C, Worcester 28°C, Beaufort West 32°C and George can expect a high of 24°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban and Richard's Bay are set for partly cloudy and hot days. Durban can expect a high of 26°C, Richard's Bay a high of 28°C and Newcastle a scorching 32°C.

