EWN Weather Watch: A lot of sun & a bit of cloud set for Wednesday
Your Wednesday weather watch.
JOHANNESBURG - Wednesday's weather pattern is expected to follow a similar one felt on Tuesday - hot to very hot weather across most of the country with thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts of the country.
GAUTENG
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.12.2020
Hot to very hot temperatures are forecast for the province with thundershowers expected later in the day. Johannesburg can expect a high of 28°C, Pretoria is set for 31°C and Hammanskraal a high of 32°C.
WESTERN CAPE
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.12.2020
A hot sunny day is expected over most of the province, with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast. Cape Town will top the mercury at 25°C, Vredendal 26°C, Worcester 28°C, Beaufort West 32°C and George can expect a high of 24°C.
KWAZULU-NATAL
Durban and Richard's Bay are set for partly cloudy and hot days. Durban can expect a high of 26°C, Richard's Bay a high of 28°C and Newcastle a scorching 32°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 23.12.2020
For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.