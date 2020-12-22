Duo arrested in Camps Bay for drug dealing due in court

Police said they had spent some time monitoring the Camps Bay flat from which drugs were allegedly sold.

CAPE TOWN - Camps Bay police have arrested two suspected drug dealers and confiscated illegal drugs worth R250,000.

Officers raided the suspects’ Brighton Court flat on Monday and the duo was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of possession with intent to deal drugs.

Police said they had spent some time monitoring the Camps Bay flat from which drugs were allegedly sold.

But they were biding their time as they had received intelligence that one of the suspects was linked to a large-scale dagga cultivating farm in Stellenbosch.

On Monday, police got a tipoff that the suspect was at the flat in Brighton Court. They swooped on the premises and arrested the man and one other suspect.

#sapsWC Two suspects aged 45 & 50 arrested in Camps Bay on charges of possession with the intent to deal in narcotics. Large amount of drugs found in a flat with an estimated street value of R250 000-00. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/AtGISOW3N9 pic.twitter.com/rrzIArTWXi SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 22, 2020

