Dudu Myeni denied leave to appeal being declared a delinquent director

CAPE TOWN - The Pretoria High Court has dismissed former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni's application for leave to appeal.

Earlier this year, Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the court and was barred for life from serving as a director of any entity.

Myeni was dealt another blow as the court also dismissed her attempt to present new evidence in the case.

The court has ordered her to pay legal costs.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) took legal action against her in 2018, saying that she had brought the airline to the brink of collapse.

