Decision to close Garden Route beaches is justifiable, govt tells court

CAPE TOWN - The government is on Tuesday standing by its decision to close Garden Route beaches, saying the move was rational and justifiable.

In answering affidavits before the Pretoria High Court, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma argued the temporary nature of the closure meant it did not infringe on other rights to the extent that it was illegal.

AfriForum and the Great Brak Business Forum (GBBF) are the latest parties to take the regulations to court.

On Monday, judgment was reserved in the Western Cape High Court on a similar bid brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

And as government argued its case in court, Eastern Cape authorities reported that people were sticking to the beach ban.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday morning gave an update on their interventions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The province was declared a hotspot, there are currently more than 14,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Mabuyane said local government had anticipated a problem during the festive season with increased numbers of visitors.

The provincial government approached the National Coronavirus Command Council in October and proposed beach closures.

“We have looked at the two last weeks of December and the first week of July, at least the three weeks – if we can make this kind of a tight restriction, getting our people in their homes out of all these public places – surely we can cause a dent that we want to see in this virus,” Mabuyane said.

Mabuyane said government had done everything possible to keep infections low.

“We note that some people have decided to take government to court. We are looking at that process with keen interest [and] we respect the courts of law and the Constitution of this country. But this time around, we needed the high level of vigilance and patriotism,” he said.

Nearly 160,000 people in the province are infected with COVID-19, with just under 140,000 having recovered.

