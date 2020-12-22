DA loses court bid to have Garden Route beaches reopened

The DA took the matter to court on Monday, arguing that government's decision to close the beaches during the festive season would have devastating consequences for the tourism sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (D) has lost its court bid to have the beaches along the Garden Route reopened.

The Western Cape High Court delivered the ruling on Tuesday.



Party leader John Steenhuisen: "The Democratic Alliance notes the ex tempore judgment handed down by the Western Cape High Court regarding our case to overrule the closure of the Gardden Route's beaches as well as challenging the irrationality of the time restrictions on beaches. While we are disappointed by the ruling in favour of the beach closures, we welcome the amended hours of beach operation which we've managed to get changed from 6am to 6pm."

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that beaches along the Garden Route and in the Eastern Cape would be closed until 3 January in a bid to try to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19.

