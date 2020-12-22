COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations in CT exceeding first wave - WC Health Dept

The provincial department said that it was seeing an increase well above levels seen in June.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said that COVID-19 cases were now way higher than the first wave, with over 34,000 active infections being reported.

The provincial department said that it was seeing an increase well above levels seen in June.

The department's Dr Keith Cloete said that there had been a 17% rise in deaths in the last week.

"The hospitalisations have now exceeded the peak of the first wave and deaths are increasing rapidly. We've seen sharp increases in every area in the metro and literally, every area in the metro except in Khayelitsha has exceeded their first peak."

However, Cloete said that the Garden Route was seeing the first signs of stabilisation.

"It's mainly due to the decline in the three big sub-districts in the Garden Route, the three biggest municipalities - Bitou, George and Knysna. There is evidence that the cases are coming down."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.