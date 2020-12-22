COVID-19: 216 new deaths & 8,789 new cases across SA

The number of infected people in the country has jumped to 930,711 - with 8,789 new infections reported in the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll is nearing the 25,000 mark after government reported 216 new deaths in Monday’s update on the pandemic.

Over 796,000 of those people have recovered.

Eastern Cape still has the highest number of deaths with 97 recorded, followed by the Western Cape with 84 and Gauteng with 16.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 930 711, the total number of deaths is 24 907 and the total number of recoveries is 796 346. pic.twitter.com/QOgReX9SXb Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 21, 2020

