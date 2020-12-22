Co-accused in Bushiri fraud case, Willah Mudulo, denied bail

Mudolo is the last suspect accused of being involved in the alleged defrauding of members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

JOHANNESBURG - Willah Mudolo, one of self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's co-accused, has been denied bail in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Mudolo is the last suspect accused of being involved in the alleged defrauding of members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.

The court has ruled that Mudolo was a flight risk after he allegedly tried to flee the country three times before he was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in October.

Mudolo is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering to the tune of over R106 million, alongside his wife Zethu, Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary as well as Landiwe Sindani.

In handing down her judgment, Magistrate Thandi Theledi stressed that her decision was not influenced by the behaviour of the Bushiris.

The controversial pastor and his wife fled to Malawi in violation of their bail conditions after their release on bail.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.