CCMA budget cuts will bring organisation to complete standstill, warns lawyer

R600 million in budget cuts could have serious repercussions for the CCMA that was established to ensure the protection and promotion of fair labour rights.

CAPE TOWN - Workers seeking help with labour disputes from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) are faced with an uphill battle due to financial constraints at the institution.

Part-time commissioners, who hear the bulk of the CCMA cases, were informed in November of a significant reduction in their numbers and matters allocated to them.

Lawyer Tzvi Brivik said that this would bring the CCMA to a complete standstill.

“This will bring the CCMA to a complete standstill. And we have seen this already, with no new matters set down for December, January, and February. This is going to create a massive backlog,” Brivik said.

