BioNTech says it can make mutation-beating COVID-19 vaccine in six weeks

Roughly 30 countries shut their borders to people travelling from Britain or South Africa - where new coronavirus variants were discovered - to stop any further spread.

BERLIN - The co-founder of BioNTech said Tuesday it was "highly likely" that its vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated variant detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks.

"Scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant," said Ugur Sahin.

But if needed, "in principle the beauty of the messenger technology is that we can directly start to engineer a vaccine which completely mimics this new mutation - we could be able to provide a new vaccine technically within six weeks."

