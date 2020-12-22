Aviation sector taking a hit due to new curfew

The City of Cape Town wants government to reconsider the earlier curfew as it's compromising the tourism industry and has led to numerous flight cancellations.

CAPE TOWN - The aviation sector said the earlier curfew was wreaking havoc within their business.

Last week, a number of flights were cancelled due to the reintroduced a curfew, which is from 11 pm to 4 am for most parts of the country, while for areas identified as hotspots it’s from 10 pm to 4 am.

Government put the curfew in place as the country battles a second wave of the coronavirus.

FlySafair said about 30 flight numbers were affected – some operate just once a week and others more frequently.

FlySafair's Kirby Gordon said: “FlySafair had to cancel fights in December and January as a result of the curfew hours that has been moved slightly earlier. This is to accommodate both customers and staff have time to get home earlier.”

Gordon said this did impact on the company's ability to earn revenue during the usually lucrative December holiday period.

The City of Cape Town's James Vos said the curfew would cost many jobs and affect thousands of travel plans at a time when the economy could not afford another setback.

“Cape Town is heavily reliant on the tourism industry, especially at this time of the year when we need more bums on seats and boxes in the belly.”

Vos said it was now important to prevent large numbers of airlines cancelling their flights because the travel and tourism industries would be the hardest hit as arrivals decrease.

