AfriForum tells court govt's COVID-19 beach ban in Garden Route irrational

They've argued that it's impossible to prove there's any link between the restrictions and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria is hearing argument on the beach ban, with AfriForum lawyers making the case that new regulations are irrational.

The Great Brak Business Forum and lobby group AfriForum are squaring off with Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma over government’s decision to close some of the country’s beaches.

READ: Decision to close Garden Route beaches is justifiable, govt tells court

They've argued that it's impossible to prove there's any link between the restrictions and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

AfriForum, on behalf of the Great Brak Business Forum, has argued in the High Court in Pretoria that government’s blanket limitation of access to beaches along the Garden Route area is unlawful.

Advocate Anthonie van Vuuren has asked the court to provide guidance on whether lesser restrictions could be imposed on the district.

"The less restrictive measures would certainly be a question of the timing of the beach activities and the limitation of the numbers to decongest the beaches."

He said that there’s no justifiable explanation why the restrictions have not been imposed in some other hotspots in the country.

"Why, for example, the beaches around Cape Town or Saldanha Bay have not suffered the same lockdown fate."

Government's argument is that it's following the science, acting on medical information at it’s disposal in light of the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections along the Garden Route.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.