Africa's best: Vhembe's Livhalani Sinyosi wins AU prize for outstanding teaching

Livhalani Bridget Sinyosi, the principal of Dzata Secondary School in Nzhelele East Circuit, Vhembe West District was announced as the winner on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A principal from the Vhembe district in Venda has won the African Union Continental Teacher Prize 2020 for her work and dedication to the profession.

Livhalani Bridget Sinyosi, the principal of Dzata Secondary School in Nzhelele East Circuit, Vhembe West District was announced as the winner on Monday. She was nominated for the prize by the Department of Basic Education.

The AU Teacher Prize has been established as a means for demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession, by encouraging and celebrating committed teachers on the continent.

Sinyosi received the prize specifically for having demonstrated qualities in engaging in quality teaching, helping students to achieve long-term career goals by organising engagement with relevant agencies, engaging in activities and networks that enhance social and cultural value of learning, and encouraging desirable behaviour among students through positive feedback.

She has been in the education sector for 25 years, having worked as a teacher, departmental head, deputy principal and now principal. She holds a Masters of Education degree in Curriculum Studies and is currently a PhD student at the University of South Africa.

"It is exciting to end the year on such a high note; words are not enough to express how proud we are of the award given to one of our own. Such enormous recognition does not come easy and as such should be appreciated as a testament of selfless determination and excellence that we are privileged to see in our teachers," said Limpopo MEC for Department of Education, Polly Boshielo.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.