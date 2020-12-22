690 people died on SA’s roads since December started - Mbalula

The Department of Transport has set a target to ensure a 20% decline in fatalities this festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said 690 people had died on the country’s roads since the beginning of December.

That is about 5% decline compared to last year.

Mbalula briefed the media in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, saying the slight decline in road fatalities was nothing to celebrate.

“It is regrettable that 690 people lost their lives on our roads over the period 1 to 20 December 2020, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019. While this represents a 5.7% decline year-on-year, it is no reason to celebrate,” the minister said.

Provinces recorded an increase in the number of fatalities



EC recorded a 21.5% increase, with 96 fatalities compared to 79 in 2019.

LMP recorded an 18.4% increase, with 90 fatalities compared to 76

MP recorded a 15.9% increase, with 73 fatalities compared to 63 pic.twitter.com/l3EuoqPkwt Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 22, 2020

The N3 from Johannesburg to Durban recorded an average of 1 547 vehicles per hour. This was marginally lower than the same period in 2019 pic.twitter.com/LjYuCM5Dz6 Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 22, 2020

“While it is encouraging to see a decline in fatalities to date, we are still a long way from achieving the 20% target we have set for ourselves this year. I urge all road users to exercise extreme caution as we enter the second phase of our peak travel period,” Mbalula said.



