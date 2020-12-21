Zondo: About R800m spent on state capture inquiry and its work

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that the majority of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that so far, about R800 million had gone towards the state capture commission of inquiry and its work.

More than two years since the start of the commission, Zondo was giving an update on what has been done.

He said that the majority of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.

Zondo said that they would be approaching the High Court for a three-month extension, which means that more money was needed.

He insisted that this was necessary: "It is important that the whole country and the world should know that if there are allegations that I've heard and if they're found to be well-founded, there will be consequences in terms of our criminal law and other measures."

