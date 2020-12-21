WC paramedics face threat of attacks as they save lives amid COVID second wave

Eyewitness News accompanied paramedics late last week as they navigated often dangerous territory in their quest to save lives.

CAPE TOWN - As the country deals with the second wave of COVID-19 infections, more emergency services resources have been deployed to boost operations.

But in the Western Cape, there are concerns around the increasing numbers of attacks on emergency crews.

It is after 12 midnight in Mitchells Plain and paramedics have just been called out to an emergency, a COVID-19 patient.

Lucky for the crew, they spotted a police van that escorted them to Tafelsig, a red zone area.

Apart from one or two people roaming around, the streets were quiet.

On arrival at their location, the paramedics found a 76-year-old woman struggling to breathe.

They were told by some of her family members that they had tested positive for the coronavirus and now the pensioner had it.

Once she was loaded into the ambulance, paramedic Rhalvin Daniels and his partner rushed off.

The elderly woman eventually arrived at the hospital that was packed.

COVID-19 patients were lying on beds connected to oxygen ports, others on chairs waiting to be assisted.

“We have our normal gunshot cases, stab cases, [and] domestic problems, now we got a third thing of COVID patients, which is just as much as the other two,” Daniels said.

The grandmother was one of many that had to be transported by paramedics to the hospital under potentially dangerous circumstances.

